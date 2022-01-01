Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
Amarillo
/
Amarillo
/
Hummus
Amarillo restaurants that serve hummus
FRENCH FRIES
Crush Wine Bar & Grill
627 S Polk, Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(213 reviews)
Cliantro Jalapeno Hummus
$11.50
pita, celery, cucumber, carrot
Hummus
$8.50
Served with pita bread (v)
More about Crush Wine Bar & Grill
Sa.vor
7669 Hillside Rd. Ste. 600, Amarillo
No reviews yet
HH Hummus
$8.00
Seasonal Hummus
$9.00
More about Sa.vor
