Hummus in Amarillo

Amarillo restaurants
Amarillo restaurants that serve hummus

FRENCH FRIES

Crush Wine Bar & Grill

627 S Polk, Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cliantro Jalapeno Hummus$11.50
pita, celery, cucumber, carrot
Hummus$8.50
Served with pita bread (v)
More about Crush Wine Bar & Grill
Sa.vor

7669 Hillside Rd. Ste. 600, Amarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HH Hummus$8.00
Seasonal Hummus$9.00
More about Sa.vor

