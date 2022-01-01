Nachos in Amarillo
Amarillo restaurants that serve nachos
Georgia Street Taphouse
2001 S. Georgia St, Amarillo
|$6 Taphouse Nachos
|Taphouse Nachos
|$11.99
Beef 'O' Brady's
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill
3333 S. Coulter St, Amarillo
|1/2 Nachos
|$10.99
Tortilla Chips with Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped with Fireman #4 Beer Queso, Black Beans, Pico, Pickled Jalapenos, Guacamole, and Spicy Ranch