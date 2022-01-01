Patty melts in Amarillo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Amarillo restaurants that serve patty melts
HUD's - Bell
4411 S. Bell St., Amarillo
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$4.99
More about HUD's - Bell
HUD's - Coulter
7311 W. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$4.99
More about HUD's - Coulter
