Prime ribs in Amarillo

Amarillo restaurants
Amarillo restaurants that serve prime ribs

Public House - Amarillo image

 

Public House - Amarillo

3333 S Coulter Suite 1A, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Rib & Mushroom Soup
More about Public House - Amarillo
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo

Avg 4.2 (843 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib Sandwich$12.99
Tender, flavorful and perfectly seasoned Prime Rib, sliced thin, topped with your choice of cheese and creamy horseradish sauce served on a Ciabatta bun. Served with a side of au jus. (1660 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

