Prime ribs in Amarillo
Amarillo restaurants that serve prime ribs
More about Public House - Amarillo
Public House - Amarillo
3333 S Coulter Suite 1A, Amarillo
|Prime Rib & Mushroom Soup
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$12.99
Tender, flavorful and perfectly seasoned Prime Rib, sliced thin, topped with your choice of cheese and creamy horseradish sauce served on a Ciabatta bun. Served with a side of au jus. (1660 Cal)