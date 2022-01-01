Quesadillas in Amarillo
Amarillo restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill
Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill
2822 SW 6th ave, Amarillo
|Quesadillas
|$10.99
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)