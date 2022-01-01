Quesadillas in Amarillo

Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill image

 

Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill

2822 SW 6th ave, Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$10.99
More about Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo

Avg 4.2 (843 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Braceros Downtown image

 

Braceros Downtown

727 South Polk Street, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadillas$10.99
More about Braceros Downtown

