Salmon salad in Amarillo

Georgia Street Taphouse
2001 S. Georgia St, Amarillo
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$16.99
Salad Mix, Caesar Dressing, Grilled Salmon, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese
Public House - Amarillo
3333 S Coulter Suite 1A, Amarillo
|Grilled Salmon Berry Salad
mixed greens, fresh berries, cucumber, toasted almonds, pickled red onion & raspberry vinaigrette
Metropolitan-A Speakeasy
9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201, Amarillo
|Blackened Salmon Heritage Salad
|$20.00
Petite Salmon Filet, Organic Heritage Greens, Fontina Cheese, Seasonal Assorted Root Vegetables
Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill
3333 S. Coulter St, Amarillo
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$15.99
Salad Mix, Red Onion, Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette