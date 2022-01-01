Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Amarillo

Amarillo restaurants
Amarillo restaurants that serve salmon salad

Georgia Street Taphouse image

PIZZA • GRILL

Georgia Street Taphouse

2001 S. Georgia St, Amarillo

Avg 4.1 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Caesar Salad$16.99
Salad Mix, Caesar Dressing, Grilled Salmon, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese
More about Georgia Street Taphouse
Public House - Amarillo image

 

Public House - Amarillo

3333 S Coulter Suite 1A, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Berry Salad
mixed greens, fresh berries, cucumber, toasted almonds, pickled red onion & raspberry vinaigrette
More about Public House - Amarillo
Metropolitan-A Speakeasy image

 

Metropolitan-A Speakeasy

9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201, Amarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Heritage Salad$20.00
Petite Salmon Filet, Organic Heritage Greens, Fontina Cheese, Seasonal Assorted Root Vegetables
More about Metropolitan-A Speakeasy
Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill

3333 S. Coulter St, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Salad$15.99
Salad Mix, Red Onion, Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill

