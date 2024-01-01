Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sliders in
Amarillo
/
Amarillo
/
Sliders
Amarillo restaurants that serve sliders
The Western Horseman Club -
2501 East I-40, Amarillo
No reviews yet
Kid Sliders
$10.00
More about The Western Horseman Club -
Public House - Amarillo
3333 S Coulter Suite 1A, Amarillo
No reviews yet
CYO Sliders
$0.00
choose 1 or multiple: crab cakes 7 ea. / burger 5 ea. / meatloaf 5 ea. / ham 4 ea. / turkey 4 ea. / BLT 5 ea. / pimento cheese 4 ea.
More about Public House - Amarillo
Browse other tasty dishes in Amarillo
Cheesecake
French Fries
Greek Salad
Pizza Steak
Apple Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Salad
Fajitas
More near Amarillo to explore
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Guymon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Dumas
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Canyon
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dumas
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Guymon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1272 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(363 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(955 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston