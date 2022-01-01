Spaghetti in Amarillo
Amarillo restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about La Bella Pizza - Hillside
La Bella Pizza - Hillside
7230 Hillside Road, Amarillo
|Spaghetti Dinner
|$9.89
Our Spaghetti sauce with or w/out meat. Add additional toppings if you want.
|Kid's Spaghetti
|$6.59
A smaller portion of our original.
|Tray of Spaghetti
|$35.19
Trays come with 10 bread sticks.
More about Georgia Street Taphouse
PIZZA • GRILL
Georgia Street Taphouse
2001 S. Georgia St, Amarillo
|Spaghetti & Meat
|$14.99
Spaghetti topped with Meat Sauce, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Mozzarella.
|Kid's Spaghetti
|$4.99
Spaghetti with Our House Made Meat Sauce
|Chicken Spaghetti
|$16.99
Grilled Chicken, Spaghetti, Onion, Bell Pepper, Vodka Sauce and Mozzarella