Spaghetti in Amarillo

Amarillo restaurants
Amarillo restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

La Bella Pizza - Hillside

7230 Hillside Road, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Dinner$9.89
Our Spaghetti sauce with or w/out meat. Add additional toppings if you want.
Kid's Spaghetti$6.59
A smaller portion of our original.
Tray of Spaghetti$35.19
Trays come with 10 bread sticks.
More about La Bella Pizza - Hillside
Georgia Street Taphouse image

PIZZA • GRILL

Georgia Street Taphouse

2001 S. Georgia St, Amarillo

Avg 4.1 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti & Meat$14.99
Spaghetti topped with Meat Sauce, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Mozzarella.
Kid's Spaghetti$4.99
Spaghetti with Our House Made Meat Sauce
Chicken Spaghetti$16.99
Grilled Chicken, Spaghetti, Onion, Bell Pepper, Vodka Sauce and Mozzarella
More about Georgia Street Taphouse

