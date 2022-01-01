Tacos in Amarillo
Amarillo restaurants that serve tacos
FRENCH FRIES
Crush Wine Bar & Grill
627 S Polk, Amarillo
|Kung Pao Tacos
|$13.50
3 tortillas, Kung Pao chicken, asian slaw, bell pepper, onion, jalapeño, wonton chips, guacamole
Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill
2822 SW 6th ave, Amarillo
|Tacos al Carbon
|$10.99
|Taco Dinner
|$11.99
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)