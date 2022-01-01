Tacos in Amarillo

Amarillo restaurants
Toast

Amarillo restaurants that serve tacos

Crush Wine Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Crush Wine Bar & Grill

627 S Polk, Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kung Pao Tacos$13.50
3 tortillas, Kung Pao chicken, asian slaw, bell pepper, onion, jalapeño, wonton chips, guacamole
More about Crush Wine Bar & Grill
Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill image

 

Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill

2822 SW 6th ave, Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos al Carbon$10.99
Taco Dinner$11.99
More about Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo

Avg 4.2 (843 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Jorge's Tacos Garcia image

 

Jorge's Tacos Garcia

1100 S Ross, Amarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$3.86
More about Jorge's Tacos Garcia

