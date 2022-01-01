Go
Ama's Mexican Restaurant, LLC

Come in and enjoy! We offer Authentic Mexican dishes, Tex-Mex and quality American favorites. We pride ourselves on serving quality food that we prepare. We use great quality ingredients and do not compromise when it comes to quality of our food.
Ama's is a family owned restaurant and we strive to offer a family friendly atmosphere.
We cater for all size events and travel all over the state.

1647 N. Market St.

Popular Items

CHALUPA$2.75
GROUND BEEF CHALUPA WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE AND GUAC.
AMA'S SANDWICH$9.99
ON TOASTED BREAD, WITH GRILLED TURKEY, HAM AND BACON. WITH MELTED JACK CHEESE, AVOCADO SLICES AND FRESH VEGGIES. SERVED WITH SERVED WITH REGULAR OR CURLY FRIES.
AMA'S BURGER$13.99
OUR SIGNATURE BURGER SERVED WITH GIRLLED ONIONS AND JALAPENOS, TOPPED WITH JACK CHEESE AND FRESH AVOCADO SLICES. SERVED WITH REGULAR OR CURLY FRIES.
Location

1647 N. Market St.

Hearne TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
