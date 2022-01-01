Ama's Mexican Restaurant, LLC
Come in and enjoy! We offer Authentic Mexican dishes, Tex-Mex and quality American favorites. We pride ourselves on serving quality food that we prepare. We use great quality ingredients and do not compromise when it comes to quality of our food.
Ama's is a family owned restaurant and we strive to offer a family friendly atmosphere.
We cater for all size events and travel all over the state.
1647 N. Market St.
Popular Items
Location
1647 N. Market St.
Hearne TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ol' West Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
Wonkey Donkey
Come on in and enjoy!
Mike's Famous Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
The cadillac Ranch bar and grill
Bar and Grill