Go
Toast

Amateur's Bar 'N Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL

602 Paxton St • $

Avg 4.4 (180 reviews)

Popular Items

12" sub$9.95
Boneless Wings$6.95
Gizzards ONLY$5.95
Kid Chicken Strips$6.00
Philly Steak$8.00
Cheeseburger$5.25
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Bone-In Wings$6.95
Chicken Strips$7.95
Bacon Cheeseburger$6.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

602 Paxton St

Cambridge NE

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rocket Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy! If you want Delivery please click the delivery BUTTON Orders Must be placed by 4 PM Wednesday through Saturday for deliveries same pick up locations as before McCook Christian Church, gas stop at Bartley. Cambridge park entrance east of town Thank you For the Support

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston