Amato's

Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

111 Centre Street • $

Avg 3.2 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Chicken Parmigiana$9.50
breaded tenders + our signature sauce
Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$5.35
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Large Veggie Italian$6.50
vegetarian version of the original
Vitamin Water 20oz (random flavor unless requested)$2.65
All Meat Calzone$10.50
ham, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger
14" Large Cheese BYO Pizza$12.90
9" Small Cheese BYO Pizza$7.50
Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese$6.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$6.50
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Cheese Pazzo Bread$5.95
fresh-baked dough seasoned with garlic, cheese + herbs, served with a marinara dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

111 Centre Street

Bath ME

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
