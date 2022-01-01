Go
Toast

Amato's

Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

148 Pleasant Street • $

Avg 4.6 (1920 reviews)

Popular Items

Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese$11.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
Large Angus Steak & Cheese$10.95
made with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms
Large Veggie Italian$6.50
vegetarian version of the original
Large All Natural Turkey Italian$9.95
built with all-natural turkey
Cheese Pazzo Bread$5.95
fresh-baked dough seasoned with garlic, cheese + herbs, served with a marinara dipping sauce
9" Small Cheese BYO Pizza$7.50
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$6.50
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese$6.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
14" Large Cheese BYO Pizza$12.90
Large Classic Italian Cold Cut$10.45
genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

148 Pleasant Street

Brunswick ME

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NexDine

No reviews yet

Stop by the cafe cart for some food and drinks!

NexDine

No reviews yet

Stop by the cafe cart for some food and drinks!

NexDine

No reviews yet

Stop by the cafe cart for some food and drinks!

Frontier

No reviews yet

Curbside Market has ended and Frontier is temporarily closed. To stay updated, follow us on social media @explorefrontier, or visit us online at www.explorefrontier.com to sign up for our newsletter.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston