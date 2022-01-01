Go
Amato's

Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

364 Maine Mall Road • $

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.49
lettuce + tomato
Large Double Real Italian$9.99
9" Small Cheese BYO Pizza$9.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap$9.49
lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken
Veggie Wrap$7.99
American cheese, onions, pickles, cucumber, lettuce, tomato + mayo
Large Classic Italian Cold Cut$9.99
genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap$9.49
bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$8.99
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Large Meatball Parmigiana$8.49
hearty, saucy, filling - this is the one
Cheese Pazzo Bread$7.25
fresh-baked dough seasoned with garlic, cheese + herbs, served with a marinara dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

364 Maine Mall Road

South Portland ME

Sunday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
