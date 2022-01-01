Go
Amato's

Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

312 St. John Street • $

Avg 4.6 (981 reviews)

Popular Items

9" Small Cheese BYO Pizza$7.50
Large All Natural Turkey Italian$9.95
built with all-natural turkey
Large Double Real Italian$8.95
Large Veggie Italian$6.50
vegetarian version of the original
Cheese Pazzo Bread$5.95
fresh-baked dough seasoned with garlic, cheese + herbs, served with a marinara dipping sauce
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$6.50
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Large Classic Italian Cold Cut$10.45
genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone
14" Large Cheese BYO Pizza$12.90
Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$5.35
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese$6.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

312 St. John Street

Portland ME

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
