Amato's
Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
312 St. John Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
312 St. John Street
Portland ME
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Margarita's
Come in and enjoy!
Uncharted Tea
Come in and enjoy!
Wayside Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Boda
Come in and enjoy!