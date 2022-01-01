Go
Amato's

Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1379 Washington Avenue • $

Avg 4 (405 reviews)

Popular Items

FRITO LAY5.59$4.79
Large Capicola & Provolone Italian$8.75
smoked + spiced
Large Pepperoni Italian$8.75
not just for pizza - perfect in a sandwich
Large Double Real Italian$8.95
Large Ham & Swiss Italian$8.95
a tangy twist on the original
FRITO LAY2.19$2.19
Large Roast Beef Italian$9.95
robust + delicious - packed with flavor
Large Genoa Salami & Provolone Italian$8.75
spiced + seasoned italian salami
Large Classic Italian Cold Cut$10.45
genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone
Large Eggplant Italian$9.75
fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1379 Washington Avenue

Portland ME

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

