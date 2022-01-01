Go
Toast

Amato's

Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

1 Park Drive • $

No reviews yet

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

1 Park Drive

Rockland ME

Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Miranda

No reviews yet

Open TH-SAT 11:30-8, 'til 8:30 F & SA. Indoor dining and outdoor Fire Bar. We accept reservations after 4pm for indoor seating. Outside is first-come-first served. Takeout also available.

In Good Company

No reviews yet

A Rockland Gem Since 2004
In Good Company is known for its extensive wine list designed for food pairings, well-crafted cocktails, daily menus that focus on locally-sourced, fresh ingredients, and a comfortable casual atmosphere. Set in a renovated former bank, chef-owner Melody Wolfertz ‘s daily offerings feature light tappas such as Pistachio Dukka served with Crusty Bread & Unio EVO to Sweet ‘n Spicy Peppadews with Seal Cove Goat Cheese. Full entrees include IGC’s signature Blue Cheese Butter Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Mashers and Red Wine Demi. If you have any room left, decadent yet sublime desserts such as Creme Brûlée and Chocolate Fudge Cake with Whipped Cream are daily features.

Ada's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

American Flatbread - Rockport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston