Amato's

Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

120 Main Street • $

Avg 3.2 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Angus Steak & Cheese$10.95
made with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms
Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese$11.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
Large Veggie Italian$6.50
vegetarian version of the original
Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese$6.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
Cheese Pazzo Bread$5.95
fresh-baked dough seasoned with garlic, cheese + herbs, served with a marinara dipping sauce
Large All Natural Turkey Italian$9.95
built with all-natural turkey
Large Double Real Italian$8.95
Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap$9.95
lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken
Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$5.35
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$6.50
ham, cheese, all the veggies
120 Main Street

Westbrook ME

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
