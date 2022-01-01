Go
Amayar Kitchen

Family-style restaurant serving authentic Burmese food

111 East Passaic Street

Avg 5 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Soda$1.00
Chicken and Potato Curry$10.00
Potato Samosa$6.50
Burmese Iced Tea$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Takeout

Location

111 East Passaic Street

Maywood NJ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
