Go
Toast

Amazing Thai

Come in and enjoy!

NOODLES

260 Nassau St • $$$

Avg 4.3 (126 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

260 Nassau St

Princeton NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Small World Coffee

No reviews yet

This location serves our traditional coffee house menu in addition to breakfast sandwiches, burritos, avocado toast, and grilled sandwiches from Small World Kitchen.

Small World Coffee

No reviews yet

This location serves a classic coffee house menu of drinks, pastries, granola, and grab and go healthy snacks and desserts.

Jammin' Community Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

KBG Korean BBQ & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston