Amazing Thailand Uptown

Sawatdee Kha and welcome to Amazing Thailand Bar & Restaurant!
Distanced from their homeland, the owners of Amazing Thailand were inspired to bring the unique culture and cuisine of their homeland to Minneapolis. We welcome you to eat, drink, and dine Amazing.

3024 Hennepin Ave S

Popular Items

Basil Fried Rice$15.75
Rice fried with basil, egg and onion. Can be made GF or V upon request.
Cream Cheese Wontons$8.75
Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese.
Cannot be made GF or V.
Sweet & Sour Sauce: GF and Vegan.
Cracked Chicken$9.75
Boneless marinated deep-fried chicken served with a side of sweet & sour sauce.
Egg Rolls$7.75
Fried wraps stuffed with bean thread noodles.
Egg rolls can’t be made GF or V.
Egg roll sauce is GF & Vegan.
Pad Thai$15.75
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onion. Peanuts on side. Can be made GF or V upon request.
Pad Se Ew$15.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg and Chinese broccoli. Can be made GF or V upon request.
Drunken Noodle$15.75
Stir-fried noodles with egg, onion, tomato, cabbage and holy basil. Can be made GF or V upon request.
Spring Rolls$8.75
Fresh lettuce, mint, cilantro, carrots, and vermicelli noodles wrapped in rice paper.
Spring roll sauce: NOT GF or V & does not contain peanuts. Can be replaced with
Satay sauce: GF and Vegan, does contain peanuts.
Red Curry$15.75
Red curry paste, baby corn, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, basil and coconut milk served with rice.
Can be made GF or V upon request.
Thai Style Fried Rice$15.75
Rice fried with egg, onion, tomato and cilantro. Can be made GF or V upon request.
Location

3024 Hennepin Ave S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
