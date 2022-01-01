Amazing Thailand Uptown
Sawatdee Kha and welcome to Amazing Thailand Bar & Restaurant!
Distanced from their homeland, the owners of Amazing Thailand were inspired to bring the unique culture and cuisine of their homeland to Minneapolis. We welcome you to eat, drink, and dine Amazing.
3024 Hennepin Ave S
Popular Items
Location
3024 Hennepin Ave S
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Red Cow
Come in and enjoy!
Isles Bun and Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
The Pourhouse - Uptown
Come in and enjoy!
Fig + Farro
Plant-based restaurant with a mission to fight climate change. We plant a tree for every guest served!