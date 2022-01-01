Go
Toast

Amazing pizza

Come in and Enjoy

273 Cabot street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LG - Make Your Own$10.95
We make it, you call it
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.50
Small - Cheese$13.95
San Marzano Sauce topped w/ Oregano, & our 3 cheeses - BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, Mild Provolone Cheese and hand grated Pecorino Romano finish
Greek$10.95
Crisp Romaine/ Organic Mixed Greens, Feta, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Carrot, Red onion, Green & Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives
LG - Cheese$13.95
San Marzano Sauce topped w/ Oregano, & our 3 cheeses - BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, Mild Provolone Cheese and hand grated Pecorino Romano finish
Cheesy Garlic Stix$12.95
Caesar$10.95
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Anchovies & Homemade Ceasar Dressing
LG - Pepperoni$12.95
The Big Cheese + Roni
Perfect Chix$14.00
Marinated Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Mayo
T B M$12.00
Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, EVOO & Balsamic Vinegar, Sea salt & Black Pepper
See full menu

Location

273 Cabot street

Beverly MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Backbeat Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Small batch hand crafted beverages... and more!

Ellis Square Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Soma

No reviews yet

Contemporary Mediterranean inspired eatery.

EJ Cabots Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston