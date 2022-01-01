Amazing pizza
Come in and Enjoy
273 Cabot street
Popular Items
Location
273 Cabot street
Beverly MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Backbeat Brewing Company
Small batch hand crafted beverages... and more!
Ellis Square Social
Come in and enjoy!!
Soma
Contemporary Mediterranean inspired eatery.
EJ Cabots Bar & Grille
Come on in and enjoy!