Go
Toast

Amazonica

Come in and enjoy!

19501 Biscayne Blvd Kiosk K2036

No reviews yet

Location

19501 Biscayne Blvd Kiosk K2036

Aventura FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carrot Express

No reviews yet

Healthy quality food handcrafted by people who truly love what they do!

800 Degrees

No reviews yet

800° Woodfired Kitchen is Anthony Carron’s chef-inspired and innovative take on the art of cooking with wood fire. Our entire menu is woodfired to perfection, infusing each item with just the right amount of smokiness. We start with the highest-quality ingredients, scratch dough, fresh produce and artisan-quality meats and cheeses, and we create an offering as authentic and delicious as it is remarkably diverse. The result is craveable and irresistibly delicious craft pizza, rotisserie meats, wings, salads, bowls, veggies and more. Taste the magic of woodfired!
Clean Eating Promise: We believe food should nourish the body and the soul, while respecting our shared environment. To that end we practice the following:
• Careful sourcing of our ingredients
• Local and Organic whenever possible
• We only cook with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-Free option

Three Woks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Laduree - Aventura

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston