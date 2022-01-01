Go
Amba

1975 Lee Road

Popular Items

spicy keema$17.00
ground local lamb curry, lemon, scallion, served with white rice - GF
brassica poriyal$10.00
roasted cauliflower, broccolini, dried mulberries, lemon vinaigrette - VGN GF DF
extra naan bread$5.00
2 pieces
kale and blackberry salad$12.00
candy striped beets, carrot, pepitas, sesame, ginger vinaigrette - VGN GF DF
chickpea fritters$13.00
amba, papaya slaw - VGN GF
whole roasted eggplant$14.00
quinoa, peanut chutney, arbol chiles, spicy candied kumquats, cilantro, coconut curd - VGN GF DF
chicken masala$16.00
kashmiri chile, cucumber, cilantro, served with white rice - GF
biryani$12.00
basmati rice, peas, golden raisins, almonds, saffron, fried onion - VGN GF DF
samosas$12.00
potato, peas, tamarind chutney, green chutney, papaya slaw - VEG 12
grilled chicken kofta$16.00
chickpea korma, hari chutney, pickled fresno chiles, fresh herbs, served with white rice 15 GF
Location

1975 Lee Road

Cleveland Heights OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

