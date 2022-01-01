Ambar - Clarendon
Ambar is the first modern, international Balkan cuisine restaurant in DMV Area.
2901 Wilson Blvd
Location
2901 Wilson Blvd
Arlington VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Lyon Hall
Lyon Hall is a bustling brasserie in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.
Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
Born from the idea that barbecue can be more than just traditional, smoke can be more than just smoky, and passion can be crafted, Smokecraft is a team of dedicated members always striving to provide the best culinary experience. Our award-winning techniques are tested and perfected on the competition circuit, and are continuously evolving to push the boundaries of barbecue.
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
Arlington Rooftop Bar & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!