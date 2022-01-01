Go
Toast

Ambar - Clarendon

Ambar is the first modern, international Balkan cuisine restaurant in DMV Area.

2901 Wilson Blvd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2901 Wilson Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lyon Hall

No reviews yet

Lyon Hall is a bustling brasserie in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.

Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering

No reviews yet

Born from the idea that barbecue can be more than just traditional, smoke can be more than just smoky, and passion can be crafted, Smokecraft is a team of dedicated members always striving to provide the best culinary experience. Our award-winning techniques are tested and perfected on the competition circuit, and are continuously evolving to push the boundaries of barbecue.

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Arlington Rooftop Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston