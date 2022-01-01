- /
Ambar
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
2901 Wilson Blvd • $$
Avg 4.5 (3384 reviews)
Popular Items
|SLOW COOKED
|$55.00
Our chefs carefully designed this menu for TWO people to share with possible left-overs to be enjoyed for days. With an option to add a 1/2 price bottle of wine. As a complimentary; each order includes daily baked pita bread & corn bread, house-made pickles and a dessert !
|SEAFOOD FROM CHARCOAL GRILL
|$55.00
|SEAFOOD FROM CHARCOAL GRILL
|$55.00
|MIXED MEAT PLATTER
|$59.00
|MIXED MEAT PLATTER
|$59.00
|Lemonade
|$1.95
12 oz.
|Unsweetened Iced Tea
|$1.95
12 oz.
|MEAT FROM CHARCOAL GRILL
|$55.00
|MEAT FROM CHARCOAL GRILL
|$55.00
|ROASTED LAMB EXPERIENCE
|$59.00
|ROASTED LAMB EXPERIENCE
|$59.00
|Cranberry Juice
|$1.95
12 oz.
|Iced Coffee
|$1.95
12 oz. - Unsweetened, Black
|Arnold Palmer
|$1.95
12 oz.
Attributes and Amenities
Intimate
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
2901 Wilson Blvd
Arlington VA
