Go
Toast

Ambar

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

2901 Wilson Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (3384 reviews)

Popular Items

SLOW COOKED$55.00
Our chefs carefully designed this menu for TWO people to share with possible left-overs to be enjoyed for days. With an option to add a 1/2 price bottle of wine. As a complimentary; each order includes daily baked pita bread &amp; corn bread, house-made pickles and a dessert !
SEAFOOD FROM CHARCOAL GRILL$55.00
Our chefs carefully designed this menu for TWO people to share with possible left-overs to be enjoyed for days. With an option to add a 1/2 price bottle of wine. As a complimentary; each order includes daily baked pita bread &amp; corn bread, house-made pickles and a dessert !
MIXED MEAT PLATTER$59.00
Our chefs carefully designed this menu for TWO people to share with possible left-overs to be enjoyed for days. With an option to add a 1/2 price bottle of wine. As a complimentary; each order includes daily baked pita bread &amp; corn bread, house-made pickles and a dessert !
Lemonade$1.95
12 oz.
Unsweetened Iced Tea$1.95
12 oz.
MEAT FROM CHARCOAL GRILL$55.00
Our chefs carefully designed this menu for TWO people to share with possible left-overs to be enjoyed for days. With an option to add a 1/2 price bottle of wine. As a complimentary; each order includes daily baked pita bread &amp; corn bread, house-made pickles and a dessert !
ROASTED LAMB EXPERIENCE$59.00
Our chefs carefully designed this menu for TWO people to share with possible left-overs to be enjoyed for days. With an option to add a 1/2 price bottle of wine. As a complimentary; each order includes daily baked pita bread &amp; corn bread, house-made pickles and a dessert !
Cranberry Juice$1.95
12 oz.
Iced Coffee$1.95
12 oz. - Unsweetened, Black
Arnold Palmer$1.95
12 oz.

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2901 Wilson Blvd

Arlington VA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Arlington Pub

No reviews yet

For Five Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

No reviews yet

DC | Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

Mejana

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston