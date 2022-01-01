Ambassador
Come in and enjoy!
635 W Girard Ave
Location
635 W Girard Ave
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pretty Girls Cook
All deliveries are made thru a third party service. Pretty Girls Cook is not responsible for food orders once they leave our premise unless items are missing. Please check your order before the driver leaves.
Thank you & Enjoy!!!
Bardot Cafe
447 poplar street
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine
Come on in and enjoy!
underground concepts
the daily. coffee. comfort. more.