American
Bars & Lounges

Amber

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109

Baltimore, MD 21230

Popular Items

Deviled Eggs$7.00
Classic with Bacon
Sprout Salad Large$13.00
Amber Burger$14.00
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Prosciutto Flat$13.00
garlic butter, mozz, arrugula, balsamic
Wings$15.00
Choice of Jerk Seasoning (wet) or Old Bay Hot Sauce (wet)
Shaved Beef Dip$14.00
The Burger$12.00
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
sweet peppers, red onion, tomatoes, jack cheese, guacamole
Pretzel Pieces$6.00
Old Bay with beer cheese and mustard
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore MD 21230

Nearby restaurants

Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

No reviews yet

Our menu is rich with the Mediterranean flavors and traditions from thousands of years of local, indigenous cultures: Greek Spanakopita, Arabic Tabouleh, Italian Caprese Salad, and Moroccan Couscous.
Baba's hand-selects dishes known for their freshness, natural ingredients, and authentic tradition!

Pokeono -Baltimore

No reviews yet

Fresh Poke Daily. Premade and Build Your Own Creations.

Barracudas

No reviews yet

Locally owned & locally loved, we have been providing Locust Point with casual fine dining since 2010. Featuring an eclectic menu of Maryland favorites and not-your-average tavern food, Chef William Hughes continues to throw his own twist through daily specials and seasonal fare.

Southside Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

