Ambi Wine Bar
Wine. Dessert. Bites. Beer.
TAPAS
2015 2nd Ave • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2015 2nd Ave
Anoka MN
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Club 300
Come in and Enjoy
Anoka Hardware Store
Need a hammer? Come on in. We have plenty of tools and a whole lot more.
The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House
We offer a brunch menu as well as High Tea Service.
Misfits Saloon
Come in and enjoy!