Ambler restaurants you'll love

More about Gypsy Blu
Gypsy Blu
34 BUTLER AVE, AMBLER
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$11.00
house blu dip (V)
|Deviled eggs
|$7.00
6 egg halves with creamy filling, topped with bacon (GF)
|Short Ribs
|$28.00
Short Ribs, Gypsy spuds & green beans
More about Sushi Hatsu
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Hatsu
51 E. Butler PIke, Ambler
|Popular items
|Tarantino Roll
|$18.00
shrimp tempura, spicy hamachi, topped with seared salmon, spicy mango apricot
|Fried Dumpling
|$11.00
berkshire pork, charred leeks, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, spicy apricot
|Pork Belly Buns
|$10.00
braised bacon, picked red onion, spicy mayo, cucumber
More about Forest & Main Brewing Company
Forest & Main Brewing Company
61 N Main St, Ambler
|Popular items
|Empty Gates
|$16.00
Empty Gates - 6.8%
A blend of mature saisons brewed with Deer Creek barley, spelt, and wheat; fermented with our 2018 Foraged Yeast Culture; and aged in oak puncheons and Bordeaux barrels for over 1 year with our mixed culture.
Notes of funky grapefruit rind, tamarind soda, old attic floor boards, dusty confectioner sugar bags, picking strawberries with your pals, and some high tide salt spray.
|Noza
|$16.00
Noza - 4.5% Barrel Aged Saison
A cheery saison we made with our good friend Zac Ross of Marlowe Ales. It was brewed with a fun assortment of barley, triticale, oats, and buckwheat all from Deer Creek Malthouse. Hopped with our attic ages hops and fresh Saaz and Opal. Fermented with our 2019 foraged yeast culture and aged in wine barrels for many months.
Notes of delicate cherry pits, French oak, tamarind soda, sweet tarts, bell peppers, and an evolving funkiness.
|The Lady - Saison 4PK
|$16.00
The Lady - 4.5% Saison.
A light little saison that's very special to us, evolved from the very earliest saisons we brewed here. Mashed with local barley and spelt from Deer Creek Malthouse, hopped with an exuberant amount of Hersbrucker, fermented with our foraged yeast, and conditioned in the can for extra character and maximum tiny bubbles.
This batch is presently showing notes of lime seltzer water, honeysuckle hikes, adolescent chewing gum, rainbow peppercorns, and that lovely saison joi de vivre. Always believe in saison
More about Mokja
FRENCH FRIES
Mokja
9 N Main Street, Ambler
|Popular items
|Ramen yaki
|$13.00
Stir fried ramen noodles, vegetables
|Bibimbap
|$14.00
assorted seasonal vegetables, rice, fried egg *GF version available*
|pajeon
|$10.00
crispy savory pancake, house made dipping sauce
More about Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell
Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell
36 west Skippack pike, Ambler
|Popular items
|Spaghetti alla Chitarra Bolognese
|$21.00
Homemade Spaghetti in a Hearty Meat Sauce
|Arancini
|$11.00
Italian Rice Balls, Mozzarella Cheese, Proscuitto di Parma and Marinara Sauce
|Melanzane Parmigiano
|$9.95
Layers of Creamy Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, and Grande Mozzarella Cheese
More about Melody's Vietnamese
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Melody's Vietnamese
47 East Butler, Ambler
|Popular items
|Ribeye Pho (GF)
|$15.00
thin sliced ribeye, added raw to the bowl
|Brisket Pho (GF)
|$15.00
slow simmered brisket, thin sliced
|Vegan Pho (GF, V)
|$15.00
100% vegan broth, tofu, bok choy, broccoli, shiitake mushrooms
More about The Lucky Well
The Lucky Well
111 East Butler Ave,, Ambler
|Popular items
|BBQ Beans
Slow Cooked Baked Beans with Pork and Molasses
|Herb Brined Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Or Grilled, Traditional or Spicy, Japanese Mayo, Dill Pickles on a Martin's Potato Bun.
|Cornbread
|$6.00
2 Large Pieces of Cornbread, served with our Honey Butter
More about Ambler Vegan Company
Ambler Vegan Company
20 East Butler Avenue, Ambler
|Popular items
|Red Pepper/Beet Brrgrr
|$12.00
6 oz Beet Brrgr (beets, red peppers, carrots, onions, flax seed, sunflower seeds apple cider vinegar) served on AVCo Celery Bread with Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Pickles, Cashew/Pumpkin Seeed Crema and Sweet Marinara
|Loaded Bean Bowl
|$15.50
Grain of the Day, Fresh Greens,
Beans, Roasted Sweet Potato,
HeartBeet Hummus, Mushrooms, Avocado,
Nutritional Yeast & Cashew/Pumpkin Seed Crema
|AVCo. Purple Logo TShirt
Official Purple AVCo Logo T-Shirt!
AVCo Logo on Front.
"Eat Plants" Message on Back.
More about KC's Alley
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
KC's Alley
10 West Butler Avenue, Ambler
|Popular items
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
|Kid Burger
|$8.00
|Beef Brisket Special
|$15.00
More about Juice Pod Ambler
Juice Pod Ambler
83 East Butler Avenue, Ambler
|Popular items
|Original Acai
|$11.50
Topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut, Honey
|Monarch
|$12.50
Topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Nutella
|Superfood
|$13.50
Topped with Almonds, Cacao Nibs, Bee Pollen, Coconut Flakes, Goji Berries, Hemp Seeds, Strawberries. Choice of Almond Butter, Peanut Butter or Nutella
More about Aloha Smoothie Company
Aloha Smoothie Company
12 Cavalier Drive, Ambler
|Popular items
|Mother Earth
|$10.50
Kale, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger
|Pink Paradise
|$9.00
pitaya, banana, pineapple, almond milk
|Cavalier Sunrise
|$11.00
Carrot, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric
More about Retrofuture Cafe
Retrofuture Cafe
58 East Butler Ave, Ambler
|Popular items
|Hot Cappuccino
|$3.75
Whipped Cream
|Bottled Juices
|$2.48
|Breakfast Sandwiches
|$5.45
More about Bridgets Steakhouse
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bridgets Steakhouse
8 West Butler Avenue, Ambler
|Popular items
|Steamed Dumplings
|$13.00
|Diver Scallops
|$20.00
More about Springhouse HDK LLC
Springhouse HDK LLC
504 North Bethlehem Pike, Ambler
