Ambler restaurants you'll love

The Lady - 4.5% Saison.

A light little saison that's very special to us, evolved from the very earliest saisons we brewed here. Mashed with local barley and spelt from Deer Creek Malthouse, hopped with an exuberant amount of Hersbrucker, fermented with our foraged yeast, and conditioned in the can for extra character and maximum tiny bubbles.

This batch is presently showing notes of lime seltzer water, honeysuckle hikes, adolescent chewing gum, rainbow peppercorns, and that lovely saison joi de vivre. Always believe in saison

