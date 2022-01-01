Ambler restaurants you'll love

Must-try Ambler restaurants

Gypsy Blu image

 

Gypsy Blu

34 BUTLER AVE, AMBLER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$11.00
house blu dip (V)
Deviled eggs$7.00
6 egg halves with creamy filling, topped with bacon (GF)
Short Ribs$28.00
Short Ribs, Gypsy spuds & green beans
More about Gypsy Blu
Sushi Hatsu image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Hatsu

51 E. Butler PIke, Ambler

Avg 5 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tarantino Roll$18.00
shrimp tempura, spicy hamachi, topped with seared salmon, spicy mango apricot
Fried Dumpling$11.00
berkshire pork, charred leeks, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, spicy apricot
Pork Belly Buns$10.00
braised bacon, picked red onion, spicy mayo, cucumber
More about Sushi Hatsu
Forest & Main Brewing Company image

 

Forest & Main Brewing Company

61 N Main St, Ambler

Avg 4.3 (697 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Empty Gates$16.00
Empty Gates - 6.8%
A blend of mature saisons brewed with Deer Creek barley, spelt, and wheat; fermented with our 2018 Foraged Yeast Culture; and aged in oak puncheons and Bordeaux barrels for over 1 year with our mixed culture.
Notes of funky grapefruit rind, tamarind soda, old attic floor boards, dusty confectioner sugar bags, picking strawberries with your pals, and some high tide salt spray.
Noza$16.00
Noza - 4.5% Barrel Aged Saison
A cheery saison we made with our good friend Zac Ross of Marlowe Ales. It was brewed with a fun assortment of barley, triticale, oats, and buckwheat all from Deer Creek Malthouse. Hopped with our attic ages hops and fresh Saaz and Opal. Fermented with our 2019 foraged yeast culture and aged in wine barrels for many months.
Notes of delicate cherry pits, French oak, tamarind soda, sweet tarts, bell peppers, and an evolving funkiness.
The Lady - Saison 4PK$16.00
The Lady - 4.5% Saison.
A light little saison that's very special to us, evolved from the very earliest saisons we brewed here. Mashed with local barley and spelt from Deer Creek Malthouse, hopped with an exuberant amount of Hersbrucker, fermented with our foraged yeast, and conditioned in the can for extra character and maximum tiny bubbles.
This batch is presently showing notes of lime seltzer water, honeysuckle hikes, adolescent chewing gum, rainbow peppercorns, and that lovely saison joi de vivre. Always believe in saison
More about Forest & Main Brewing Company
Mokja image

FRENCH FRIES

Mokja

9 N Main Street, Ambler

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ramen yaki$13.00
Stir fried ramen noodles, vegetables
Bibimbap$14.00
assorted seasonal vegetables, rice, fried egg *GF version available*
pajeon$10.00
crispy savory pancake, house made dipping sauce
More about Mokja
Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell image

 

Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell

36 west Skippack pike, Ambler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti alla Chitarra Bolognese$21.00
Homemade Spaghetti in a Hearty Meat Sauce
Arancini$11.00
Italian Rice Balls, Mozzarella Cheese, Proscuitto di Parma and Marinara Sauce
Melanzane Parmigiano$9.95
Layers of Creamy Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, and Grande Mozzarella Cheese
More about Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Melody's Vietnamese

47 East Butler, Ambler

Avg 4.6 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ribeye Pho (GF)$15.00
thin sliced ribeye, added raw to the bowl
Brisket Pho (GF)$15.00
slow simmered brisket, thin sliced
Vegan Pho (GF, V)$15.00
100% vegan broth, tofu, bok choy, broccoli, shiitake mushrooms
More about Melody's Vietnamese
The Lucky Well image

 

The Lucky Well

111 East Butler Ave,, Ambler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Beans
Slow Cooked Baked Beans with Pork and Molasses
Herb Brined Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Or Grilled, Traditional or Spicy, Japanese Mayo, Dill Pickles on a Martin's Potato Bun.
Cornbread$6.00
2 Large Pieces of Cornbread, served with our Honey Butter
More about The Lucky Well
Ambler Vegan Company image

 

Ambler Vegan Company

20 East Butler Avenue, Ambler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Red Pepper/Beet Brrgrr$12.00
6 oz Beet Brrgr (beets, red peppers, carrots, onions, flax seed, sunflower seeds apple cider vinegar) served on AVCo Celery Bread with Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Pickles, Cashew/Pumpkin Seeed Crema and Sweet Marinara
Loaded Bean Bowl$15.50
Grain of the Day, Fresh Greens,
Beans, Roasted Sweet Potato,
HeartBeet Hummus, Mushrooms, Avocado,
Nutritional Yeast & Cashew/Pumpkin Seed Crema
AVCo. Purple Logo TShirt
Official Purple AVCo Logo T-Shirt!
AVCo Logo on Front.
"Eat Plants" Message on Back.
More about Ambler Vegan Company
KC's Alley image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

KC's Alley

10 West Butler Avenue, Ambler

Avg 4 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid Chicken Tenders$8.00
Kid Burger$8.00
Beef Brisket Special$15.00
More about KC's Alley
Juice Pod Ambler image

 

Juice Pod Ambler

83 East Butler Avenue, Ambler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Acai$11.50
Topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut, Honey
Monarch$12.50
Topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Nutella
Superfood$13.50
Topped with Almonds, Cacao Nibs, Bee Pollen, Coconut Flakes, Goji Berries, Hemp Seeds, Strawberries. Choice of Almond Butter, Peanut Butter or Nutella
More about Juice Pod Ambler
Aloha Smoothie Company image

 

Aloha Smoothie Company

12 Cavalier Drive, Ambler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mother Earth$10.50
Kale, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger
Pink Paradise$9.00
pitaya, banana, pineapple, almond milk
Cavalier Sunrise$11.00
Carrot, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric
More about Aloha Smoothie Company
Retrofuture Cafe image

 

Retrofuture Cafe

58 East Butler Ave, Ambler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Cappuccino$3.75
Whipped Cream
Bottled Juices$2.48
Breakfast Sandwiches$5.45
More about Retrofuture Cafe
Bridgets Steakhouse image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bridgets Steakhouse

8 West Butler Avenue, Ambler

Avg 4 (206 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steamed Dumplings$13.00
Diver Scallops$20.00
More about Bridgets Steakhouse
Planchette Bistro and Creperie image

 

Planchette Bistro and Creperie

95 east butler ave, Ambler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Planchette Bistro and Creperie
Dolce image

 

Dolce

35 N. Main St., Ambler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dolce
Restaurant banner

 

Springhouse HDK LLC

504 North Bethlehem Pike, Ambler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Springhouse HDK LLC
Restaurant banner

 

Restaurant banner

 

Grillient

655 wesh rd, maple glenn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Grillient

