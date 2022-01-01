Ambler juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Ambler

Ambler Vegan Company image

 

Ambler Vegan Company

20 East Butler Avenue, Ambler

TakeoutFast Pay
Red Pepper/Beet Brrgrr$12.00
6 oz Beet Brrgr (beets, red peppers, carrots, onions, flax seed, sunflower seeds apple cider vinegar) served on AVCo Celery Bread with Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Pickles, Cashew/Pumpkin Seeed Crema and Sweet Marinara
AVCo. Purple Logo TShirt
Official Purple AVCo Logo T-Shirt!
AVCo Logo on Front.
"Eat Plants" Message on Back.
Heartbeet Hummus Salad$13.95
Signature AVCo Pink Hummus
Fresh Greens w/Four Corners of Vegetables
Light Sprinkle of Shredded Beets
Balsamic Date or Cashew/Pumpkin Seed Crema
Juice Pod Ambler image

 

Juice Pod Ambler

83 East Butler Avenue, Ambler

Takeout
Pitaya$9.00
Pitaya, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Milk
Nutter Butter$12.50
Topped with Granola, Blueberries, Banana's, Peanut Butter, Nutella
Original Acai$11.50
Topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut, Honey
Aloha Smoothie Company image

 

Aloha Smoothie Company

12 Cavalier Drive, Ambler

TakeoutDelivery
Mother Earth$10.50
Kale, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger
Cavalier Sunrise$11.00
Carrot, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric
Classic
Toasted delicious Gluten-Free bread (GF bread does contain egg)layered with our in house avocado spread,
topped with everything but the bagel seasoning, topped with organic micro greens & a splash of lemon
