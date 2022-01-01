Ambler juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Ambler
Ambler Vegan Company
20 East Butler Avenue, Ambler
|Popular items
|Red Pepper/Beet Brrgrr
|$12.00
6 oz Beet Brrgr (beets, red peppers, carrots, onions, flax seed, sunflower seeds apple cider vinegar) served on AVCo Celery Bread with Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Pickles, Cashew/Pumpkin Seeed Crema and Sweet Marinara
|AVCo. Purple Logo TShirt
Official Purple AVCo Logo T-Shirt!
AVCo Logo on Front.
"Eat Plants" Message on Back.
|Heartbeet Hummus Salad
|$13.95
Signature AVCo Pink Hummus
Fresh Greens w/Four Corners of Vegetables
Light Sprinkle of Shredded Beets
Balsamic Date or Cashew/Pumpkin Seed Crema
Juice Pod Ambler
83 East Butler Avenue, Ambler
|Popular items
|Pitaya
|$9.00
Pitaya, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Milk
|Nutter Butter
|$12.50
Topped with Granola, Blueberries, Banana's, Peanut Butter, Nutella
|Original Acai
|$11.50
Topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut, Honey
Aloha Smoothie Company
12 Cavalier Drive, Ambler
|Popular items
|Mother Earth
|$10.50
Kale, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger
|Cavalier Sunrise
|$11.00
Carrot, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric
|Classic
Toasted delicious Gluten-Free bread (GF bread does contain egg)layered with our in house avocado spread,
topped with everything but the bagel seasoning, topped with organic micro greens & a splash of lemon