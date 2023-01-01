Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Ambler

Ambler restaurants
Toast

Ambler restaurants that serve arugula salad

Gypsy Blu image

 

Gypsy Blu

34 BUTLER AVE, AMBLER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$14.00
More about Gypsy Blu
Consumer pic

 

Spring House Tavern

1032 North Bethlehem Pike, Ambler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Apple Salad$14.00
candied walnuts, crumbled feta, sliced apples, fresh berries, raspberry vinaigrette
More about Spring House Tavern

