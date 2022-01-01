Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Ambler

Ambler restaurants
Ambler restaurants that serve curry

Main pic

 

Sharetea Fatty Panda

501 Limekiln Pike, Maple Glen

(LG) Curry Chicken with Potatoes 咖喱鸡$16.95
Hong Kong Curry Fish Balls 港式咖喱鱼丸$6.95
Curry Chicken with Potatoes Over Rice 咖喱鸡饭$11.95
Tannery Run Brew Works image

 

Tannery Run Brew Works - Pub

131 East Butler Ave, Ambler

_Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup$10.49
House-roasted butternut squash, coconut milk, and curry spices. Topped with toasted pepitas.
_TAKEOUT Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup Pint$8.49
_Butternut Squash Curry$6.49
