Curry in Ambler
Ambler restaurants that serve curry
Sharetea Fatty Panda
501 Limekiln Pike, Maple Glen
|(LG) Curry Chicken with Potatoes 咖喱鸡
|$16.95
|Hong Kong Curry Fish Balls 港式咖喱鱼丸
|$6.95
|Curry Chicken with Potatoes Over Rice 咖喱鸡饭
|$11.95
Tannery Run Brew Works - Pub
131 East Butler Ave, Ambler
|_Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup
|$10.49
House-roasted butternut squash, coconut milk, and curry spices. Topped with toasted pepitas.
|_TAKEOUT Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup Pint
|$8.49
|_Butternut Squash Curry
|$6.49