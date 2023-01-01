Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Ambler

Go
Ambler restaurants
Toast

Ambler restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Main pic

 

Sharetea Fatty Panda

501 Limekiln Pike, Maple Glen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Pineapple Fried Rice 菠萝炒饭$11.95
More about Sharetea Fatty Panda
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Melody's - Casual Vietnamese

47 East Butler, Ambler

Avg 4.6 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Pineapple, cashew, onion, carrots, scallion
More about Melody's - Casual Vietnamese

Browse other tasty dishes in Ambler

Pork Belly

Rotisserie Chicken

Cake

Cheesecake

Brisket

Shrimp Rolls

Lobsters

Fried Rice

Map

More near Ambler to explore

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (717 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (73 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (122 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (989 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1808 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1199 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston