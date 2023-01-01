Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pineapple fried rice in
Ambler
/
Ambler
/
Pineapple Fried Rice
Ambler restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Sharetea Fatty Panda
501 Limekiln Pike, Maple Glen
No reviews yet
Thai Pineapple Fried Rice 菠萝炒饭
$11.95
More about Sharetea Fatty Panda
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Melody's - Casual Vietnamese
47 East Butler, Ambler
Avg 4.6
(114 reviews)
Pineapple Fried Rice
$14.00
Pineapple, cashew, onion, carrots, scallion
More about Melody's - Casual Vietnamese
