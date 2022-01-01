Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pita sandwiches in Ambler

Go
Ambler restaurants
Toast

Ambler restaurants that serve pita sandwiches

Main pic

 

Grilliant Greek Rotisserie - 655 Welsh Rd, Maple Glen, PA 19002

655 Welsh Road, Maple Glen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pita Club Sandwich (Serves Two People)$14.00
Beef and Lamb Kofta Pita Sandwich$11.00
Fries, tomatoes, onions and spicy feta sauce wrapped in pita bread and served with fries.
Falafel Pita Sandwich$11.00
Yoghurt with dill, tomato, onion, romaine lettuce, shredded carrot, green peppers wrapped with pita bread and served with fries
More about Grilliant Greek Rotisserie - 655 Welsh Rd, Maple Glen, PA 19002
Tannery Run Brew Works image

 

Tannery Run Brew Works - Pub

131 East Butler Ave, Ambler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
_Veggie Pita Sandwich$14.49
House-made Hummus, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, micro-greens, roasted red pepper on toasted pita bread served with a side of watermelon radish salad.
More about Tannery Run Brew Works - Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Ambler

Brisket

Caesar Salad

Dumplings

Chocolate Cake

Curry

Shrimp Rolls

Scallops

Chicken Marsala

Map

More near Ambler to explore

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1442 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston