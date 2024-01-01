Quesadillas in Ambler

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Tannery Run Brew Works - Pub

131 East Butler Ave, Ambler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Bean & Corn Quesadilla$13.49
Flour tortilla, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and plenty of cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Queso Birria Quesadilla$14.49
Slow braised beef sirloin in blend of dried chilies, onions, beef stock and cinnamon blend with Diced Onions and our mozzarella, provolone blend. Served with consommé and cilantro lime sauce.
More about Tannery Run Brew Works - Pub
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cantina Feliz - Ambler

111 East Butler Avenue, Ambler

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla$14.95
House made Mexican Sausage, roasted red peppers, rajas, crema, & Pico de Gallo
Birria Quesadilla$15.95
Braised short rib, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, roasted corn, and queso mixto melted in a flour tortilla served with consomé
PBJ & Fluff Quesadilla$8.95
More about Cantina Feliz - Ambler

