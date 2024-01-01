Quesadillas in Ambler
Ambler restaurants that serve quesadillas
Tannery Run Brew Works - Pub
131 East Butler Ave, Ambler
|Black Bean & Corn Quesadilla
|$13.49
Flour tortilla, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and plenty of cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Queso Birria Quesadilla
|$14.49
Slow braised beef sirloin in blend of dried chilies, onions, beef stock and cinnamon blend with Diced Onions and our mozzarella, provolone blend. Served with consommé and cilantro lime sauce.
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Cantina Feliz - Ambler
111 East Butler Avenue, Ambler
|Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla
|$14.95
House made Mexican Sausage, roasted red peppers, rajas, crema, & Pico de Gallo
|Birria Quesadilla
|$15.95
Braised short rib, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, roasted corn, and queso mixto melted in a flour tortilla served with consomé
|PBJ & Fluff Quesadilla
|$8.95