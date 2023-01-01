Risotto in Ambler
Ambler restaurants that serve risotto
More about Gypsy Blu
Gypsy Blu
34 BUTLER AVE, AMBLER
|Wild Mushroom Risotto with Portobello
|$25.00
Home made creamy risotto, wild mushrooms, parmesan.
More about Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell
Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell
36 west Skippack pike, Ambler
|Salmon over Lobster Risotto for 6
|$70.00
|Risotto Pescatore for 6
|$65.00
|Risotto Pescatore
|$28.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels, Clams, and Crabmeat over Creamy Risotto, in a White Wine or Marinara Sauce