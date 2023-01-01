Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Ambler

Ambler restaurants
Ambler restaurants that serve risotto

Gypsy Blu image

 

Gypsy Blu

34 BUTLER AVE, AMBLER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wild Mushroom Risotto with Portobello$25.00
Home made creamy risotto, wild mushrooms, parmesan.
More about Gypsy Blu
Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell image

 

Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell

36 west Skippack pike, Ambler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon over Lobster Risotto for 6$70.00
Risotto Pescatore for 6$65.00
Risotto Pescatore$28.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels, Clams, and Crabmeat over Creamy Risotto, in a White Wine or Marinara Sauce
More about Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell

