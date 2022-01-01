Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
Ambler
/
Ambler
/
Shrimp Tacos
Ambler restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Gypsy Blu
34 BUTLER AVE, AMBLER
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$17.00
soft flour tortillas, pico di gallo, slaw, cojita cheese
More about Gypsy Blu
The Lucky Well
111 East Butler Ave,, Ambler
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$15.00
2 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Roasted Corn Salsa & Chipotle Aioli
More about The Lucky Well
Browse other tasty dishes in Ambler
Andouille Sausages
Pork Belly
Tiramisu
Tacos
Caesar Salad
Salmon
Chicken Sandwiches
Calamari
More near Ambler to explore
Conshohocken
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Jenkintown
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Horsham
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Lansdale
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Glenside
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Warrington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Warminster
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Norristown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
North Wales
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(533 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(52 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(716 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1414 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(895 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(110 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston