Ambler Vegan Company

Ambler Vegan Co. is Ambler's first semi-raw, whole-food plant-based vegan cafe featuring delicious creative healthful foods. Plant-Based Food that Loves You Back!

20 East Butler Avenue

AVCo Avocado Flatbread (double)$14.50
Dehydrated CeleryBread x 2
Avocado & House-Made Pico de Gallo
Raw Sweet Marinara & Cashew/Pumpkin Seed Crema
Served on Small Bed of Greens
Loaded Bean Bowl$15.50
Grain of the Day, Fresh Greens,
Beans, Roasted Sweet Potato,
HeartBeet Hummus, Mushrooms, Avocado,
Nutritional Yeast & Cashew/Pumpkin Seed Crema
Plain Banana Whip ("Bye Bye, ice cream!")
Better-Than-Ice-Cream, Frozen-Banana Treat Created the Old-School Way Using the Champion Juicer.
Heartbeet Hummus Salad$13.95
Signature AVCo Pink Hummus
Fresh Greens w/Four Corners of Vegetables
Light Sprinkle of Shredded Beets
Balsamic Date or Cashew/Pumpkin Seed Crema
Red Pepper/Beet Brrgrr$12.00
6 oz Beet Brrgr (beets, red peppers, carrots, onions, flax seed, sunflower seeds apple cider vinegar) served on AVCo Celery Bread with Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Pickles, Cashew/Pumpkin Seeed Crema and Sweet Marinara
AVCo. Purple Logo TShirt
Official Purple AVCo Logo T-Shirt!
AVCo Logo on Front.
"Eat Plants" Message on Back.
"Who U Callin' Chicken?" Salad$13.95
Signature Chickpea Blend (Reminiscent of Chicken Salad)
Served on Fresh Greens w/Four Corners of Vegetables
Balsamic Date or Creamy Garlic Cashew Dressing
Location

20 East Butler Avenue

Ambler PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Sushi Hatsu

Melody's Vietnamese

Melody's Casual Vietnamese is a joint that brings soulful Vietnamese street eats — lemongrass dumplings, wok charred beef, fried rice, and banh mi sandwiches, and stir-fried noodles to name a few—to Ambler.

Gypsy Blu

The Lucky Well

