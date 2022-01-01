Ambler Vegan Company
Ambler Vegan Co. is Ambler's first semi-raw, whole-food plant-based vegan cafe featuring delicious creative healthful foods. Plant-Based Food that Loves You Back!
20 East Butler Avenue
Popular Items
Location
20 East Butler Avenue
Ambler PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sushi Hatsu
Serving Honest, Good Food!
Melody's Vietnamese
Melody's Casual Vietnamese is a joint that brings soulful Vietnamese street eats — lemongrass dumplings, wok charred beef, fried rice, and banh mi sandwiches, and stir-fried noodles to name a few—to Ambler.
Gypsy Blu
Come in and enjoy!
The Lucky Well
Come in and enjoy!