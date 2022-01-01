Indian
Ambrosia
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
267 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
840 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma CA 94952
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Petaluma
Jamba - 001486 - Deer Creek Village
4.8 • 2,029
447 N. McDowell Blvd Petaluma, CA 94954
View restaurant