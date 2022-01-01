Indian
American
Bars & Lounges
Ambrosia Zaika
Closed today
225 Reviews
$$
116 Elm st
North Attleboro, MA 02760
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
116 Elm st, North Attleboro MA 02760
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Los Antojitos Restaurant & Bar
family owned
Jay's Indian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - North
Come in and enjoy!
Havana Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!