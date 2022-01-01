Ambur Fire
At Ambur Fire we pride ourselves in using only the highest quality ingredients. Our amazing SMASH BURGERS are a BLAZING 1/2lb Prime Angus beef patty from K&C Cattle company and contain no hormones or antibiotics. Our kitchen is more than just a place to grab A bite. It’s also a place to try out the distinct taste of Texas Style BBQ dishes created by Texas native Scott Amburgey and his wife Sally. We look forward to serving you."
5430 US-79
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
