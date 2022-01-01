Go
Ambur Fire

At Ambur Fire we pride ourselves in using only the highest quality ingredients. Our amazing SMASH BURGERS are a BLAZING 1/2lb Prime Angus beef patty from K&C Cattle company and contain no hormones or antibiotics. Our kitchen is more than just a place to grab A bite. It’s also a place to try out the distinct taste of Texas Style BBQ dishes created by Texas native Scott Amburgey and his wife Sally. We look forward to serving you."

Popular Items

Fried Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Crisp battered Fried Mozzarella Sticks and served with marinara sauce.
Mushroom Swiss Burger w/ Fries$12.99
1/2lb 100% all Angus beef patty with a simple season, top with swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms served on a fresh buttery soft brioche bun!
Double Smash Cheeseburger w/Fries$13.99
2 1/2lb patties. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.
Fried Pickles$8.00
Thick, breaded and slightly seasoned with the right amount of crunch and served with ranch dressing.
Single Smash Cheeseburger w/ Fries$10.99
1/2lb patty. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.
Blazing Jalapeño Jack burger w / fries$12.99
Our Blazing Jalapeño Jack burger is our classic Smash Burger set on fire! We take our famous 8 OZ all beef patty and smother it in Jalapeños, Monterrey Jack cheese and our signature sweet and spicy creamy Honey Jalapeño sauce. Comes on a seasoned toasted challah bun.
Chopped Brisket Sandwich with fries$12.00
Moist smoked Chopped brisket sandwich on a fresh brioche bun served with a side of fries.
Southern Banana Pudding$3.75
A family recipe from the south, layered with sliced bananas, vanilla wafers along with homemade banana pudding. This pudding is a delight with every bite!
Double Meat, Double Bacon Double Cheese w/ Fries$15.99
Two 8oz patties, with 4 slices of American cheese, 4 straps of thick cut bacon topped with our Ambur Fire Zesty sauce!
Onion Rings$7.00
Crispy battered onion rings
Location

5430 US-79

Round Rock TX

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
