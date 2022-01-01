Go
Amelia's Grille-OIB

Come in and enjoy!

1564 Market Place Blvd Suite 700

Popular Items

Fish Bites$12.95
6 wild caught lightly breaded grouper tenders served with house made remoulade sauce.
Amelia's Breakfast Platter$8.95
2 eggs any style, bacon, sausage or canadian bacon served with a slice of our own fresh house made toast.
Grouper Sandwich$14.95
Grilled or Blackened Grouper topped w/lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce on our brioche bun.
Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs$22.95
Full Rack of Sauced Baby Back Ribs! Fall off the bone slow cooked. Served with a small salad, vegetable of the day and choice of a side!
*The NC Burger (Dinner)$13.95
1/2 LB of North Carolina Corn Fed Beef served on our Brioche roll w/ lettuce, Tomato & red onlion.
Basket Hand-Cut French Fries$5.95
A heaping portion of our fresh, daily hand cut french fries. Deep fried to a golden brown and lightly salted served with ketchup.
Firecracker Shrimp$13.95
Large panko breaded shrimp fried and drizzled with Amelia's sweet heat sauce.
Heavenly Salmon$24.95
Grilled wild caught Atlantic salmon topped with a creamy fresh dill sauce over sautéed zucchini spirals.
Served with a side salad.
The Breakfast Sandwich$9.95
Two eggs any style bacon, sausage or canadian bacon. Served on our Brioche roll. and your choice of cheese!
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.95
Kids size Chicken fingers served with hand cut french fries and your choice of a beverage.
Location

1564 Market Place Blvd Suite 700

Ocean Isle Beach NC

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
