Go
Toast

Amelia's Taqueria

Come in and enjoy!

1936 Beacon Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak Burrito$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Steak Burrito, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Spicy Chicken Mexican Bowl$12.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Tacos$4.80
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Mexican Bowl$12.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Burrito$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Carnitas Tacos$5.30
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Chips & Large Guacamole$5.25
Carnitas Burrito$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
See full menu

Location

1936 Beacon Street

Brighton MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Landwer

No reviews yet

383 Chestnut Hill Ave Brighton
Supreme in Quality

Cityside American Tavern - Boston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Achilitos Taqueria

No reviews yet

Fresh Mexican Food
Burritos, Bowls, Taco, Salads

Buddha Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston