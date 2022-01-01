Go
Amelia's Taqueria

180 Brighton Avenue • $

Avg 4.3 (1715 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Burrito$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Steak Burrito, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Spicy Chicken Chimichanga$12.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Grilled Tofu Mexican Bowl (V)$12.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, GrilledTofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Al Pastor Mexican Bowl$13.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Al Pastor$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Carnitas Burrito$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Spicy Chicken Mexican Bowl$12.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Carnitas Mexican Bowl$13.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla$11.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Jarritos$3.60
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

180 Brighton Avenue

Allston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
