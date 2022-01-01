Go
Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's

Order one of Amelie's signature cakes or create your own type of cake with a special design!

4321 Park Road

Lemon Blueberry
Lemon Chiffon, Lemon Buttercream, Blueberry Marmalade, Lemon Curd, Fresh Blueberries
Tuxedo
Chocolate Chiffon, Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Curls
Chocolate Raspberry
Chocolate Chiffon, Chocolate Buttercream, Raspberry Mousse, Chocolate Curls, Ganache, Fresh Raspberries
German Chocolate
Chocolate Chiffon, Chocolate Buttercream, Gooey Pecan and Coconut Filling, Ganache Drip, Toasted Pecan and Coconut Masking and Topping
Lemon Meringue
Lemon Meringue - Lemon Chiffon, Meringue, Lemon Curd
Macaron Gateaux$18.95
Our macaron gâteau consists of three layers of cookies and two layers of buttercream filling and are approximately six inches in diameter. (No modifications to the design of the macaron gâteau) This dessert typically serves around 8 - 10 people (add-ons may be an additional fee). Choose from any of our year-round or seasonal flavors.
Fraise
Vanilla Chiffon, Vanilla Buttercream, Vanilla Pastry Cream with Fresh Strawberries, Candied Toasted Almonds and Glazed Strawberries
Sprinkle Chiffon
Sprinkle Chiffon, Vanilla Buttercream, White Chocolate Mousse, Sprinkles Masking
Rosettes
A rose-shaped decoration, typically made of buttercream, masking the outside of the cake. You can also pick from any of our pastel colors to have the rosettes done with.
Smooth Color Ombre
An ombre is a chunkier, sectioned color shift, where a gradient is a smooth blending of colors. Picking from our pastel colors, the color will appear darkest at the bottom of the cake getting lighter in shades as progressing up the cake.
4321 Park Road

Charlotte NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
