Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's
157 E Main Street
Location
Rock Hill SC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Amelie's French Bakery
Our mission is to foster a feast for the senses and create a unique experience for each person who walks through our doors. We aim to inspire, challenge, comfort and nourish while creating community and fellowship.
Kounter
Where food is the attraction - but presentation and FUN are a close second.
We start with fresh farm to table ingredients. Then we add imagination, innovation, and a dash of fun.
The result? A dining experience worthy of your visit.