Go
Toast

Amelie's French Bakery

Our mission is to foster a feast for the senses and create a unique experience for each person who walks through our doors. We aim to inspire, challenge, comfort and nourish while creating community and fellowship.

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fig, Bacon, & Brie
A thin spread of fig marmalade, with strips of crisp bacon and melted brie on baguette served open face.
Chocolate Croissant$3.20
A light, flakey buttered croissant with a layer of chocolate.
Fresh Fruit Mini Tart
A mini version of our fresh fruit tarts made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh fruits and shiny apricot glaze!
Salted Caramel Brownie$2.50
Our signature Brownie! A fudge brownie topped with sea salted caramel. (GF)
Quiche$5.10
A slice of a savory French tart consisting of pastry crust filled with egg custard. Also available in crustless version.
**If you are placing an order for the future, please call the bakery to ensure the flavor you see today will be available on the date of your future order.**
Salads
Mixed greens topped with seasonal ingredients served with dressing on the side.
Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad$7.60
Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.
Create Your Own Sandwich$8.50
Create your own sandwich by building it how you want. Pick from our specialty made breads, whimsical spreads, and a variety of toppings.
French Macaron$2.45
Please note that our flavors and availability change daily and may vary.
Year around flavors:
Vanilla Bean,
Chocolate Ganache,
Lemon,
Raspberry (DF),
Cotton Candy,
Cookie Dough,
Orange (DF),
Pistachio,
Cafe Au Lait,
Lavender Lemon,
Salted Caramel Brownie,
Birthday Cake,
Blueberry Cheesecake

Seasonal Flavors:
Strawberry Chiffon,
Honey Rose,
Matcha Coconut,
Pineapple,
See full menu

Location

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B

Charlotte NC

Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flip-A-Los

No reviews yet

At Flip-a-Lo's we pride ourselves on quality, naturally fresh chicken wings and strips. It is never frozen, so you can have peace of mind while eating here. Our chicken is cooked to order so you know it is always fresh when it's on your plate. Our bread sticks, salads, sauces and dips are also homemade with simple ingredients to compliment the chicken perfectly.
We strive to offer the best wings in Charlotte. Come to Flip-a-Lo's and experience the quality. Enjoy the outdoors with our pet friendly patio!

JayBees

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Umami PokeRito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

704 Korean BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston