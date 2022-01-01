Amelie's French Bakery
Our mission is to foster a feast for the senses and create a unique experience for each person who walks through our doors. We aim to inspire, challenge, comfort and nourish while creating community and fellowship.
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B
Popular Items
Location
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Flip-A-Los
At Flip-a-Lo's we pride ourselves on quality, naturally fresh chicken wings and strips. It is never frozen, so you can have peace of mind while eating here. Our chicken is cooked to order so you know it is always fresh when it's on your plate. Our bread sticks, salads, sauces and dips are also homemade with simple ingredients to compliment the chicken perfectly.
We strive to offer the best wings in Charlotte. Come to Flip-a-Lo's and experience the quality. Enjoy the outdoors with our pet friendly patio!
JayBees
Come in and enjoy!
Umami PokeRito
Come in and enjoy!
704 Korean BBQ
Come in and enjoy!