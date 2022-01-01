Go
Amelie's French Bakery

Our mission is to foster a feast for the senses and create a unique experience for each person who walks through our doors. We aim to inspire, challenge, comfort and nourish while creating community and fellowship.

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

2424 N Davidson St • $$

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken, Pesto & Goat Cheese$8.30
Herb marinated and baked chicken, sundried tomato aioli, house made pesto, fresh spinach and goat cheese on a toasted French baguette.
Cheese Sandwich$4.50
Classic French Dip$7.99
Sliced Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette served with au jus.
A La Carte | Fruit$3.50
A La Carte | Sausage$2.50
2 Sausage Patties
Croque Monsieur$7.99
Thinly sliced ham, gruyere béchamel cheese spread, Dijon mustard, toasted on a sliced croissant. Finished with melted Swiss over the top.
Create Your Own Sandwich$8.50
Create your own sandwich by building it how you want. Pick from our specialty made breads, whimsical spreads, and a variety of toppings.
A La Carte | Bacon$2.15
A side of 5 strips of bacon
A La Carte | Scrambled Eggs$3.00
A side of scrambled eggs, your choice of regular or egg whites
Bag Of Chips$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2424 N Davidson St

Charlotte NC

Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
