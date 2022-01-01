Go
Toast

Amelie's French Bakery

Our mission is to foster a feast for the senses and create a unique experience for each person who walks through our doors. We aim to inspire, challenge, comfort and nourish while creating community and fellowship.

4321 Park Road • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken, Pesto & Goat Cheese$8.30
Herb marinated and baked chicken, sundried tomato aioli, house made pesto, fresh spinach and goat cheese on a toasted French baguette.
Create Your Own Sandwich$8.50
Create your own sandwich by building it how you want. Pick from our specialty made breads, whimsical spreads, and a variety of toppings.
Salted Caramel Brownie$2.50
Our signature Brownie! A fudge brownie topped with sea salted caramel. (GF)
Café Latte$4.35
Espresso and milk.
Can be served hot or iced
French Macaron$2.45
Please note that our flavors and availability change daily and may vary.
Year around flavors:
Vanilla Bean,
Chocolate Ganache,
Lemon,
Raspberry (DF),
Cotton Candy,
Cookie Dough,
Orange (DF),
Pistachio,
Cafe Au Lait,
Lavender Lemon,
Salted Caramel Brownie,
Birthday Cake,
Blueberry Cheesecake

Seasonal Flavors:
Strawberry Chiffon,
Honey Rose,
Matcha Coconut,
Pineapple,
Palmier$1.50
A heart shaped crispy puff pastry made with butter and sugar.
Chocolate Croissant$3.20
A light, flakey buttered croissant with a layer of chocolate.
Tea Cake$2.00
A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with our seasonal flavors:
Almond, Peanut Butter Banana, and Lemon
Quiche$5.10
A slice of a savory French tart consisting of pastry crust filled with egg custard. Also available in crustless version.
**If you are placing an order for the future, please call the bakery to ensure the flavor you see today will be available on the date of your future order.**
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

4321 Park Road

Charlotte NC

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cantina 1511- Park Rd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's

No reviews yet

Order one of Amelie's signature cakes or create your own type of cake with a special design!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston